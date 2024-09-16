B.C. mayors, officials issue ‘urgent call to action’ on bail reform, public safety

Send this page to someone via email

A coalition of B.C. mayors and other elected officials is calling for urgent action from the province and federal government to combat issues of public safety, mental health and addictions.

The coalition’s urgent call to action includes bail reform for repeat offenders, funding for mandatory care for individuals with severe mental health and addiction challenges, as well as increased policing at Metro Vancouver ports to prevent illicit substances from coming in.

The coalition says these measures are an attempt to improve public safety.

“Our top priority is the safety and well-being of every Vancouverite and British Columbian,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim. “We can no longer accept the status quo when the current system is broken. Vancouver, and other towns and cities across this province and country, deserve to be places where people are safe and supported and where families can thrive. The time for action is now.”

Sim said the announcement by Premier David Eby for increased mental health beds and care does not go far enough.

Other officials echoed this statement.

“Our first responders have been on the front lines of this crisis since day one,” said Karen Fry, Vancouver Fire and Rescue Chief.

“We have seen firsthand how the current system is inadequate. These measures will not only help the most at-risk individuals in our city but will also support our firefighters by giving them the tools they need to serve Vancouverites.”

Vancouver police chief Adam Palmer said officers need the right tools to keep dangerous offenders off Vancouver’s streets.

“This includes meaningful bail reform and secure care for people suffering from significant mental health issues who pose a danger to the community,” he said.

“Stronger federal and provincial support is essential to protect our residents and uphold the safety of our city.”