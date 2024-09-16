Criticism levelled at B.C. Premier David Eby following involuntary care expansion

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia will be opening secure facilities to provide involuntary care under the Mental Health Act for those with severe addictions who are mentally ill, the province’s premier announced Sunday, just days ahead of the start of a provincial election campaign.

David Eby pledged the NDP would change the law in the next legislative session to “provide clarity and ensure that people, including youth, can and should receive care when they are unable to seek it themselves.”

The announcement is generating a lot of reaction.

Kier MacDonald of the non-profit Coast Mental Health said that he welcomes more compassionate care for people with complex mental health and addiction challenges, but that he is disappointed there were no measures announced to support people before they reach a crisis point.

“Treating mental health only in crisis situations is like waiting for someone to have a heart attack rather than prescribing blood pressure medication,” he told Global News.

“You know, being reactive instead of proactive — it’s not only expensive, it can cost lives. So it’s really disappointing not to see that focus on prevention today.”

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog, who has long called for more involuntary treatment, said that it’s a good step in the right direction but that it won’t address the full extent of the problem.

He also lamented how long it has taken for the province to expand involuntary care.

2:06 How B.C.’s plan for expanding involuntary care will be implimented

Eby’s political rivals are also responding to Sunday’s announcement.

Conservative Leader John Rustad criticized the premier’s inconsistency on involuntary care after previously rejecting its expansion, writing, “This kind of flopping only demonstrates a lack of leadership and vision.”

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau expressed concerns over what she called “the over-reliance on involuntary care,” arguing there is little evidence it reduces re-hospitalization or repeat offences.

— with files from The Canadian Press