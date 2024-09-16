Jane’s Addiction cancels Canadian show, reunion tour after onstage fight

Send this page to someone via email

Just days before they were to take the stage in Toronto, Jane’s Addiction have cancelled the remainder of their Imminent Redemption tour.

The band, whose members exchanged blows on stage in Boston on Friday, said in a post on Facebook that they had “made the difficult decision to take time some time away as a group.

“As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour,” the post continued. “Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase.”

In a post to Instagram, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins said the show had been cancelled due to the “continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell.”

The post continued: “our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.”

Jane’s Addiction’s next scheduled performance was to be at Budweiser Gardens in Toronto on Wednesday night. It was the only time the group was scheduled to take the stage in Canada on the current tour.

Problems surfaced for the band on Friday night in Boston as video showed Farrell walking over to Navarro mid-song and bumping him before swinging his elbow at his shocked-looking bandmate.

Others quickly jumped in to separate the pair as the lights went down on the show.

Farrell’s wife took to Instagram on Saturday to give her explanation of what had occurred the night before.

“Clearly there had been a lot of tension and animosity between the members.. the magic that made the band so dynamic. Well, the dynamite was lit. Perry got up in Dave’s face and body checked him,” Etty Lau Farrell wrote.

She said that her husband was frustrated that the band was playing too loud which he believed was drowning out his voice.

“The band started the song Ocean before Perry was ready and did the count off,” she opined. “The stage volume was so loud at that point, that Perry couldn’t hear pass the boom and the vibration of the instruments and by the end of the song, he wasn’t singing, he was screaming just be to be heard.”

She also claimed that bassist Eric Avery put her husband in a headlock and punched him several times after the lights went out.

The band were scheduled to play in Bridgeport, Conn., on Sunday night but Jane’s Addiction announced on Saturday that they had cancelled the show.

On Sunday, Navarro posted a picture of himself with a flipped-over guitar that had Jane’s Addiction written on it, simply writing “goodnight” next to it. This has caused speculation that he had quit the band.

It is unclear if and when they will take the stage again.

The tour, which was Jane’s Addiction’s first in 14 years, began in August and there were still 15 dates remaining including Wednesday’s show in Toronto.

The group formed in the mid-1980s and developed a cult following on the alternative scene.

Their most widely known songs might be Been Caught Stealing and Jane Says.