Veteran Winnipeg officer charged with theft after evidence goes missing

A Winnipeg police officer is facing charges after some evidence went missing. Police say a 37-year-old woman was robbed of several electronics in January.

The WPS Pawn Unit found them through routine checks and placed them in their evidence room.

However, after all the processing was done and the items were to be returned to their owner, it was discovered that they were missing.

This brought in the Professional Standards Unit, and then the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

A 24-year member of the police service was charged with theft under $5,000 and Criminal Breach of Trust.

Constable Jeffrey Conrad has been placed on administrative leave pending a review of his employment status.