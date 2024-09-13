Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Veteran Winnipeg officer charged with theft after evidence goes missing

By The Staff Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 10:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Veteran Winnipeg officer charged with theft after evidence goes missing'
Veteran Winnipeg officer charged with theft after evidence goes missing
A Winnipeg police officer is facing charges after some evidence went missing.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Winnipeg police officer is facing charges after some evidence went missing. Police say a 37-year-old woman was robbed of several electronics in January.

The WPS Pawn Unit found them through routine checks and placed them in their evidence room.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

However, after all the processing was done and the items were to be returned to their owner, it was discovered that they were missing.

This brought in the Professional Standards Unit, and then the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.

Trending Now

A 24-year member of the police service was charged with theft under $5,000 and Criminal Breach of Trust.

Constable Jeffrey Conrad has been placed on administrative leave pending a review of his employment status.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices