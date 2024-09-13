Saskatchewan educators celebrate the importance of music in schools

Send this page to someone via email

Jack and Jan Cooper, of Cooper Studios, spend much of their time teaching Indigenous children in reserves across Canada about music and its importance.

Jack is the CEO and first started teaching Indigenous children music because there was no formal programs for it on reserves.

“They were lucky to have a teacher who would sing some songs with them. That was good. But I knew that music can be an integral part of children’s education,” said Jack.

Jan founded the company with the belief children can learn and benefit so much from music.

“Basically we also wanted to prove that anybody could sing. And it was healthy. It got the technique I teach, which is based on teaching, also gets rid of stress and it helps the children gain self-confidence,” said Jan.

And with Sept. 13th proclaimed as music education day in Saskatchewan, Jack says it’s a chance for other provinces to march to the beat of the province’s drum in the future.

“They’re saying to the parents, music is very important or we wouldn’t declare a day of music. So I’m very proud of Saskatchewan for doing that,” said Jack.

Jan says working with children is incredibly rewarding — as it often leads to healthier growth later in their lives.

It brings kids together, so it helps them socialize even better. Developing communication skills. They feel good about themselves,” said Jan.

Research has shown children exposed to music experience significant positive effects — ranging from improved attention span in class to enhanced language and reading skills, among other things.

Jack and Jan say that these are just a few reasons to indulge your child’s creative sides.