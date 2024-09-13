Son charged with murder in Kamloops woman’s 2023 death

The son of a woman found dead in Kamloops, B.C., in 2023 has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police found Jo-Anne Donovan‘s body near her Westsyde home in March 2023. The 57-year-old had been reported missing about a week earlier.
Get breaking National news
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
An autopsy concluded her death was a homicide, though police have not revealed details of how she died.
In a media release, Kamloops RCMP said her son, 35-year-old Brandon Jeremiah Donovan, was arrested on Friday and that prosecutors had approved the murder charge.
Trending Now
No court date has yet been set for Donovan to appear.
Comments