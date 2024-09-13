Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Son charged with murder in Kamloops woman’s 2023 death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 13, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kamloops RCMP say missing person investigation now treated as homicide'
Kamloops RCMP say missing person investigation now treated as homicide
RELATED: Kamloops RCMP say a missing person investigation is now being treated as a homicide. – Mar 23, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The son of a woman found dead in Kamloops, B.C., in 2023 has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police found Jo-Anne Donovan‘s body near her Westsyde home in March 2023. The 57-year-old had been reported missing about a week earlier.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

An autopsy concluded her death was a homicide, though police have not revealed details of how she died.

In a media release, Kamloops RCMP said her son, 35-year-old Brandon Jeremiah Donovan, was arrested on Friday and that prosecutors had approved the murder charge.

Trending Now

No court date has yet been set for Donovan to appear.

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices