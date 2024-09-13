Son charged with murder in Kamloops woman’s 2023 death

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The son of a woman found dead in Kamloops, B.C., in 2023 has been charged with second-degree murder.

Police found Jo-Anne Donovan‘s body near her Westsyde home in March 2023. The 57-year-old had been reported missing about a week earlier.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

An autopsy concluded her death was a homicide, though police have not revealed details of how she died.

In a media release, Kamloops RCMP said her son, 35-year-old Brandon Jeremiah Donovan, was arrested on Friday and that prosecutors had approved the murder charge.

No court date has yet been set for Donovan to appear.