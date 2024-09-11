Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. food banks warn of ‘perfect storm’ with record demand, low donations

By Amy Judd & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 7:18 pm
1 min read
Food Banks in B.C. say demand is higher than ever and donations are at an all-time low. View image in full screen
Food Banks in B.C. say demand is higher than ever and donations are at an all-time low. Derek Putz / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Food banks around B.C. are warning of a “perfect storm” of record demand and low donations.

Food Banks BC says that for the first time ever, its members have served 100,000 users in a single month.

However, donations are closing in on near all-time lows.

New numbers from the Greater Vancouver Food Bank show a picture of the increasing reliance on its service, with the organization seeing a 30 per cent increase in adult clients, a 24 per cent increase in families and a 16 per cent increase in seniors.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Last month alone, in the month of August, we had 482 new clients, which represents probably about 1,500 people,” Kim Savage with the Surrey Food Bank told Global News.

“And so that’s a lot of new people accessing our services, which means as people are coming through the door, we’re a little bit more careful in terms of how much we are able to give them per visit.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Surrey Food Bank struggling to meet high demand'
Surrey Food Bank struggling to meet high demand

The top three reasons people give for accessing the food bank are the high costs of food and housing, coupled with low wages.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices