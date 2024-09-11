Saskatchewan pharmacists to offer care for strep throat, ear infections

Send this page to someone via email

Pharmacists across Saskatchewan will soon be able to offer more care for patients with strep throat and ear infections.

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced that new training will be required so pharmacists will be able to perform rapid testing for strep throat where a lab sample is collected and tested on site, with results available in approximately 10 minutes.

Ear infections require a physical assessment only, and the pharmacist can then prescribe and dispense medication to treat if required.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Pharmacists are important members of our health care team, and this expansion allows them to make greater use of their education and skill set to benefit Saskatchewan patients,” Health Minister Everett Hindley said.

Pharmacists will be required to take training and meet competency requirements established by the Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals and follow mandatory guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

Ten pharmacies will be selected to take part in a pilot project to conduct rapid testing for strep throat and assessments for ear infections, while another 50 sites will be chosen to offer ear infection assessments only.

Based on the results of the pilot, the program may be expanded to additional pharmacies in the future.

“As the voice of pharmacists across the province, we are excited to see the expanded scope of practice to include the assessment and treatment of strep throat and ear infections,” Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan CEO Michael Fougere said. “Pharmacists stand ready to improve patient care by providing these enhanced services.”

Saskatchewan pharmacists were first granted the authority to prescribe for four minor ailments in 2012. Since then, the list has grown to 30 conditions.