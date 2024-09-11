RCMP look for driver after pickup truck hits man in Selkirk, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is doing OK after being hit by a pickup truck in Selkirk, Man. RCMP are still looking for the driver.

On Friday afternoon, a 22-year-old man from the area was hit by a grey Ford F-150 while he was crossing the street in the 300 block of Sophia Street.

Officers say the truck, which was reported to have four teens in it, fled the scene.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 22-year-old was found not long after by someone going by, Mounties said, and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, where he was treated and then released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the pickup truck, or who may have seen the collision, to call Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or file a tip online.

Story continues below advertisement