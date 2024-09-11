Menu

Environment

Thousands of pounds of dirty diapers left behind by family in B.C. woods

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
Crew cleans up dirty diapers in B.C.’s Lake Country woods
The Okanagan Forest Task Force was called in to help clean up thousands of pounds of dirty diapers left behind by a family in B.C.'s Lake Country.
The Okanagan Forest Task Force had an unpleasant job over the weekend as the volunteer group hauled out a pile of dirty diapers from the backcountry.

The organization told Global News the garbage was left behind by a family of eight, including six children, who were living in the hills above Lake Country.

The task force says it has cleaned up after the family several times and each time they move to another location and leave another mess behind.

“We managed to completely fill a dump trailer, hydraulic dump trailer full of just diapers and not very much other garbage other than just diapers alone,” volunteer Kane Carter told Global News.

“There’s probably close to doing 800 to 1,000 pounds of used diapers. The smell is not fantastic, especially during the summer days and a lot of these dumpsites, they’ve had time to sit there and cook in the sun.”

The diapers were in various spots in that area of the backcountry, as well as packed from floor to ceiling inside a vehicle, according to Carter.

Police have been notified and are investigating.

