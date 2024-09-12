Pie in the sky: Why there’s talk in Toronto for an international pizza fest

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto has so many “unique” pizzas that one councillor is suggesting the city serve up an international pizza festival.

Eglinton-Lawrence Coun. Mike Colle said in a Sept. 9 letter to the economic and community development committee that the city’s pizza scene deserves its own recognition along the lines of other street festivals and food-related events.

“With hundreds of pizzerias and other restaurants serving this ubiquitous dish, this festival provides a unique opportunity to encourage Torontonians to support small and local businesses, while also giving residents the opportunity to enjoy both traditional styles of pizza along with dozens of other unique and diverse blended styles that can be found across Toronto,” Colle said.

“In an effort to support small businesses and BIAs, and to encourage Torontonians in celebrating their favourite restaurants – the city should host the first ever Toronto International Pizza Festival.”

Committee to hear ask this month

Colle’s ask was first presented to city council in June, with support from York South-Weston Coun. Frances Nunziata.

At the time, Colle sought council’s approval to request the general manager of economic development and culture, in consultation with relevant city divisions, the Toronto Association of Business Improvement Areas (BIA) and culinary industry partners, deliver a report on how the city can support a celebration of Toronto’s culinary excellence through the creation of an international pizza festival.

“Toronto is well-known for our incredible food scene, and for our residents’ long held and strong opinions for where to get their favourite dishes,” he wrote in June.

“Our city has incredible street festivals and food-related events that draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to locations across Toronto in order to experience the culinary excellence of Toronto.”

City council referred his ask to the economic and community development committee for consideration.

In his letter to the body, Colle said the pizza festival will be planned for next year, and would be organized and executed by a committee of Toronto restaurateurs, both large and small.

“I have communicated with the general manager, economic development and culture to consider how his division might be able to support such an endeavour given their great experience with events such as Summerlicious and Winterlicious,” he wrote.

Colle is asking the committee to refer his ask to the general manager for his consideration and action in support of both himself and Nunziata, as well as local restaurants and BIAs to organize a city-wide pizza festival.

The committee will consider his ask at its Sept. 18 meeting.