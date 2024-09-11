‘Suspicious deaths’: 2 people found dead inside Montreal apartment building

Montreal police launched an investigation into the deaths of two people in the city’s Ville-Marie borough early Wednesday.
Police spokesperson Antony Dorelas said authorities were called around 9 a.m. to a residential building on Frontenac Street near Sherbrooke Street.
When officers arrived, they founded the bodies of two people inside an apartment.
“The situation is being treated as two suspicious deaths,” Dorelas said.
No other details were provided about the victims’ identities or what may have caused their deaths.
A safety perimeter was put up at the scene and Dorelas said investigators were on the way.
More to come.
