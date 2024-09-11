Menu

Crime

‘Suspicious deaths’: 2 people found dead inside Montreal apartment building

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 11, 2024 10:14 am
1 min read
Montreal police force unveils new strategy to fight crime
Montreal's police force is planning to work more closely with Indigenous communities, fight discrimination and get tough on crime. Those are some of the takeaways from the police department's new strategic plan for the next three years.
Montreal police launched an investigation into the deaths of two people in the city’s Ville-Marie borough early Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Antony Dorelas said authorities were called around 9 a.m. to a residential building on Frontenac Street near Sherbrooke Street.

When officers arrived, they founded the bodies of two people inside an apartment.

“The situation is being treated as two suspicious deaths,” Dorelas said.

No other details were provided about the victims’ identities or what may have caused their deaths.

A safety perimeter was put up at the scene and Dorelas said investigators were on the way.

More to come.

