National

Canada

Players with Elks, Stampeders and Lions named to latest edition of CFL honour roll

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2024 2:53 pm
1 min read
A football sits on the sidelines as the Calgary Stampeders runs drills during opening day of training camp in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, May 12, 2024. View image in full screen
A football sits on the sidelines as the Calgary Stampeders runs drills during opening day of training camp in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, May 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
B.C. Lions running back David Mackie, Calgary Stampeders defensive lineman Mike Rose and the Edmonton Elks’ offensive line were named to the CFL’s honour roll on Tuesday.

They were recognized for their superior play in Week 14 of the league’s schedule.

Mackie was singled out after he had four rushes for 33 yards in B.C.’s 37-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes last Friday.

B.C. Lions fullback David Mackie (34) scores against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. View image in full screen
B.C. Lions fullback David Mackie (34) scores against the Montreal Alouettes during first half CFL football action in Montreal, Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

He had a season-high 23-yard run for his sixth touchdown of the season as well as one catch – a second down conversion reception – for nine yards.

Rose was recognized for his contributions in Calgary’s 37-16 loss to the Elks on Saturday. He was on the field for 45 total defensive snaps and caught his first interception of the season (second of his career) and returned it 83 yards for his first career touchdown.

Edmonton Elks prepare for rematch against the Calgary Stampeders this Saturday

The CFL honour roll highlights players in nine positions based on data points registered and compiled by PFF, a sports analytics company.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

