Mark Carney set to present economic vision to Liberal caucus

Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney will present his vision for the Liberals’ economic policy when he meets with MPs in Nanaimo, B.C., today.

The party announced Carney’s new role as chair of a Liberal task force on economic growth as MPs arrived for the caucus retreat Monday, where they are planning their strategy for the upcoming election year.

Carney will be reporting directly to the prime minister and the committee responsible for drafting the Liberal election platform.

The former bank governor’s comments will be made privately to caucus, but he is expected to address the media afterwards.

The Liberals have made other attempts to focus on economic and affordability issues since taking a major hit in the polls last year, but those efforts haven’t resonated in the polls.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also expected to address his caucus as a whole for the first time since several of his MPs have expressed privately and publicly that he is not the person to lead the party into the next election.