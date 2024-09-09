Menu

Crime

‘Heartbreaking’: Victim’s friends in deadly Vancouver attack mourn his passing

By Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 10:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Victim remembered in downtown Vancouver stranger attack'
Victim remembered in downtown Vancouver stranger attack
A man is charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder in a horrific attack in downtown Vancouver on Wednesday. Global News is learning more about the man who was killed outside the Queen Elizabeth Theatre. Catherine Urquhart has the story.
At the Avalon SRO in downtown Vancouver, residents are deeply saddened.

Their friend and fellow resident, Dave Laporte was murdered in a savage attack last week.

Seventy-year-old Laporte lived at the Avalon for the past 18 years.

Every day he walked, often from about 3 a.m. until 7 a.m.. Last Wednesday he was on his way home when he was viciously attacked and killed by a man with a knife near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

Click to play video: 'Suspect charged in Vancouver stranger attacks'
Suspect charged in Vancouver stranger attacks

Laporte’s Friend “Al” told Global News that Laporte was a “very pleasant gentleman. I’m sorry what happened, happened,” he said.

“I can’t reiterate enough that he was a nice guy, ya know. It shouldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

Minutes before Laporte was killed, the suspect allegedly attacked a second man, slicing off his hand. He continues to recover after his hand was re-attached.

Thirty-four-year-old Brendan Colin McBride of White Rock has been charged with murder and aggravated assault. He remains in custody and is due in court later this month.

When the knife attacks happened, McBride was on probation for an assault conviction.

At the Avalon, Laporte’s murder has left residents worried about their safety and deeply traumatized.

Commenting on Dave’s murder, his friend Al said it’s “heartbreaking that someone that old had to meet his end the way he did.”

