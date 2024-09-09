Crash involving ‘erratic driver’ near Ninette, Man. kills 1, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

One man is dead and three others are doing OK after a car crash just east of Ninette, Man.

On Saturday night, Killarney RCMP were told about an “erratic driver, involving a grey pickup truck” on Highway 23 in Belmont.

On the way there, officers said they came across a collision on the highway just east of Ninette at a bridge. One of the vehicles was a grey pickup.

A probe has determined a 59-year-old man driving a westbound pickup lost control of the vehicle and hit the concrete part of the bridge railing, which made the truck roll.

While it rolled, it hit an eastbound SUV that had three people inside, Mounties said.

The 59-year-old died at the scene, and the three people in the SUV were unharmed.

Officers says the investigation is ongoing.