Johnny Gaudreau’s wife Meredith announces 3rd pregnancy during emotional eulogy

Meredith Gaudreau, the wife of late NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, revealed she’s pregnant with the couple’s third baby during her emotional eulogy at his memorial service Monday.

“We’re actually a family of five,” Meredith, referencing their two children, Noa and Johnny, said at the funeral held at St. Mary Magdalen Parish outside Philadelphia.

“I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby. A total surprise, but again, John was beaming and so excited.”

She went on to add the sweet reaction her husband had when she told him she was pregnant again: “I was so nervous because this [pregnancy] was, again, a total surprise. But his reaction was just immediately kissing me and hugging me even though I was driving the car. After the initial excitement sank in, every time he looked at me, he would say, ‘You’re nuts, you know that? Three kids?’”

“Noa, our oldest, hasn’t even turned 2 yet. In less than three years of marriage, we’ve created a family of five,” Meredith continued. “It doesn’t even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies? Our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances.”

The funeral for Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau took place 11 days after the pair were struck by an SUV while riding their bicycles in New Jersey. Police have said investigators suspect the driver of the vehicle was impaired.

The crash took place the night before John, 31, and Matthew, 29, were to be groomsmen at their sister Katie’s wedding.

Her pregnancy news came after her sister-in-law Madeline Gaudreau read her eulogy to husband Matthew and also mentioned being pregnant. Madeline announced on Instagram in June that she and Matthew were expecting their first child, a son, in December.

‘Family first’ fathers

Both brothers were remembered as loving fathers and husbands who always put family first while sharing an incredibly close bond with each other.

“Matty was so excited to play alongside his brother,” said Madeline, speaking about the period of time they both played for Boston College before turning pro. “They were attached at the hip.

“They slept in the same room up until college and neither of them wanted that to change.”

“God really did draft the best two boys,” she continued. “Linemates forever.”

“The fact that you are both together now in heaven gives me a little bit of comfort,” Meredith told mourners, noting that her husband delayed his NHL career so he could spend a season playing college hockey with his brother.

“Everything was always John and Matty,” she continued. “I know John would not be able to live a day without his brother. He loved him so much.”

View image in full screen Mourners including, Meredith Gaudreau, second from left, watch as the remains of Columbus Blue Jackets hockey player John Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau depart following their funeral at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Media, Pa., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. Matt Rourke / The Associated Press

Madeline reflected on how excited Matthew was to be a father later this year – “He was born to be a dad,” she said – and how he spent hours poring over parenting books and turning to Johnny for advice on being a dad.

“I am so grateful I forced him to start the nursery,” Madeline said. “I can feel him every time I go in it.”

Meredith described John as a doting husband and father who would get up early even on game days to help her with the children and would sometimes head to the Columbus arena with a baby mess on his clothes without any regrets.

“Zero ego, quiet, sweet and shy,” she said. “He didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He never spoke badly about anyone.”

In a particularly touching moment, Meredith read part of a text John sent her, explaining that he was grateful they were able to provide their children with a summer home on the shore, “a big house and the nice things,” but how much he adored that what Noa seemed to appreciate most was the time they got to spend with their parents, siblings and extended family.

‘Forever a Flame’

Meredith also made special mention of her husband’s fans in Calgary, where he kicked off his NHL career as a Calgary Flame and spent eight full seasons as a fan favourite.

View image in full screen Former Calgary Flames player Lanny McDonald speaks at a vigil for former Calgary Flames player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. The brothers were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver last week while cycling near their childhood home in New Jersey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

“Calgary had such a special place in John’s heart and mine,” she said, adding she has been “blown away” by Calgarians’ love and support in the wake of her husband’s death. “But also not surprised at all.

“I got to experience first-hand what kind people you are.”

— with files from Global News’ Phil Heidenreich and The Associated Press