233 firearms seized from Guelph home, Waterloo police say

Hundreds of firearms have been taken off the streets in Waterloo.
Waterloo Regional Police’s direct action response team were conducting an investigation earlier this month.
The investigation led to a vehicle which they stopped for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street North and Bridgeport Road East on Friday night.
Investigators say during the stop, officers noticed some firearms and ammunition inside the vehicle. A total of 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.
The driver, a 39-year-old man from Guelph, was arrested and charged. He was held for a bail hearing.
Investigators then went to a home in Guelph on Saturday and executed a search warrant.
They discovered another 216 firearms, 156 were improperly stored, plus quantities of ammunition, magazines, and firearms parts inside the home.
Investigators say more charges are pending.
