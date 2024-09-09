Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia Power given $1.25-million fine for failing to meet performance standards

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2024 12:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Minister hopes fines not required in new Nova Scotia Power standards'
Minister hopes fines not required in new Nova Scotia Power standards
Nova Scotia’s Natural Resources and Renewables minister hopes fines aren't required when it comes to new performance standards set for Nova Scotia Power. The new regulations imposed by government require the utility to improve reliability for "large industrial customers,” and to have issues resolved in a timely manner. Callum Smith explains – Nov 16, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia Power is being fined for the third time in four years for failing to meet annual performance targets for the reliability of its energy grid.

The province’s Utility and Review Board says in the decision released today it is levying a $1.25-million penalty on the subsidiary of Emera Inc. for shortfalls in 2023.

The board’s latest fining of the private utility is the largest to date, after it imposed penalties of $750,000 in 2022, $375,000 in 2021 and $250,000 in 2019, while there was no financial sanction in 2020.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says it is not acceptable that the failures to meet performance standards “has become a normal occurrence” for the utility.

Nova Scotia Power failed in 2023 to meet two reliability targets for outage frequencies and duration, and four of five elements in the standards for new service connection times.

Story continues below advertisement

The board acknowledged the firm is spending $45 million annually to trim trees and that the utility is installing stronger poles and gear, but says the expected reliability improvements haven’t been met despite those efforts.

Trending Now

“Targets have not been met for three consecutive years, certain customer service targets have not been met for two consecutive years, and there has not been a single year since establishing the standards in 2017 that Nova Scotia Power has been able to satisfy all of the performance standards,” the report says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 9, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices