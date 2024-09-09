Menu

Crime

Former Halifax taxi driver convicted of sexual assault extradited back to Canada from Italy

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 9, 2024 10:03 am
1 min read
A former Halifax taxi driver convicted of sexual assault in 2020, who fled the country while out on bail, has been extradited from Italy to Canada to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Bassam Al-Rawi was sentenced to two years in prison in December 2020 for the 2012 sexual assault of a woman he had picked up in downtown Halifax.

He was released in 2022 on bail while seeking leave to appeal his conviction with the Supreme Court of Canada.

According to Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, his release order included strict conditions, which required him to live in Ottawa with his surety.

But authorities learned in May 2022 that Al-Rawi had breached his conditions, and travelled to Montreal to meet up with his wife and young son. It’s believed they fled to Iraq.

Public prosecution says Al-Rawi was taken into custody in Italy on Sept. 8, 2023. He unsuccessfully appealed against his extradition, and was ordered to be sent back to Canada to complete his sentence.

He arrived on Canadian soil last Thursday.

“This case serves as a reminder that Nova Scotia will not tolerate attempts to evade justice and will pursue fugitives to ensure they are held accountable for their actions,” said Rick Woodburn, acting Director of Public Prosecutions, in a news release.

