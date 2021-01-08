Advocates disappointed after bail granted to former Halifax cab driver convicted of sexual assault

Advocates for survivors of sexual abuse say they’re disappointed with a Nova Scotia court judge’s decision to grant bail to a former Halifax cab driver convicted of sexual assault.
Bassam Al-Rawi was given permission to return to Germany with his wife on Thursday, while an appeal of his conviction is pending. Al-Rawi was found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman he picked up in downtown Halifax on Dec. 15, 2012.
“We’re looking at the perpetrator’s comfort over the comfort and care of survivors,” said advocate Amanda Dodsworth, who co-organized a silent protest in September 2019, after Al-Rawi was acquitted of a separate sexual assault charge.
“If I was someone who was thinking about coming forward, this is another thing that has an impact on whether I think it’s worth it to be retraumatized.”
Al-Rawi’s lawyer did not respond to a request for comment on this story, but argued in court that his client should be granted bail because his immigration status and his car rental business are in serious jeopardy in Germany, and Al-Rawi could face deportation.
Al-Rawi’s wife, who has regularly attended court in Halifax by his side, is also pregnant and only able to access free health care in Germany. Al-Rawi cannot sponsor his wife’s application for permanent residency in Canada because of his sexual assault conviction.
“Everything in my life is dependent on this case,” Al-Rawi testified on Thursday. “Under no circumstances will I fail to attend.”
Given his previous attendance record and compelling motivations to attend his appeal hearing in June, Justice Anne Derrick determined Al-Rawi is “not a flight risk.” She also found he is not a public safety risk, given that he’s a first time offender in the eyes of the court.
“Mr. Al-Rawi has an impeccable record of attending court here as required,” wrote Derrick in her written decision. “I was satisfied he and his surety are committed to him complying with his bail conditions under the ‘Germany’ release plan.”
A cash deposit of $25,000 and a pledge to pay $50,000 more was required to secure Al-Rawi’s release.
James Gumpert, senior Crown counsel with the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, said he could find no legal grounds to challenge Al-Rawi’s bail application, no matter how terrible he finds Al-Rawi’s behaviour.
“Mr. Al-Rawi is convicted of a very serious criminal offence, reprehensible conduct in society,” he told Global News. “If his conviction stands after an appeal he will be punished, he will have to serve the remainder of his two-year sentence.”
The fact that Al-Rawi has appealed the conviction weighed heavily in Al-Rawi’s release he added, because if the conviction is overturned and Al-Rawi is acquitted, there is no wait to return the time to him that he spent in custody while waiting.
None of these considerations pass muster with social worker Chrissy Merrigan, an advocate who — with friend Dodsworth — has followed Al-Rawi’s high-profile court dealings for years.
