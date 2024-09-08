Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Memorial walk held for 9-year-old Saskatoon girl killed by alleged impaired driver

By Gates Guarin Global News
Posted September 8, 2024 6:47 pm
1 min read
Family and close friends of 9-year-old Baeleigh Maurice gather to honour her memory. View image in full screen
Family and close friends of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice gather to honour her memory Sunday, Sept. 8. Gates Guarin / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Family and close friends of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice gathered at the intersection of 33rd St. W. and Avenue G in Saskatoon Sunday, to remember a young girl known for her smile and being a caring friend to others.

“Baeleigh had a lot of friends, and she touched the hearts of a lot of teachers within (her) school,” said Rhane Mahingen, her aunt.

Baeleigh was struck and killed by an alleged impaired driver as she was crossing the street on her scooter on Sept. 9, 2021. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver, Taylor Kennedy, was charged with impaired driving causing death. The matter is still before the provincial court.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Mahingen said the community support since the tragedy has been tremendous, with the walk now entering its third year. She added that dealing with grief is a day-to-day process, but the support from so many around them showed how much Baeleigh was loved.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s always going to be this hole in your heart and some days it will be bigger and some days it will be smaller,” Mahingen said. “It’ll always remain there, but the support we’ve gotten from this community helps strengthen us.”

Trending Now

Maurice’s family fought to have a crosswalk signal installed at the intersection where she was struck, another part of Baeleigh’s lasting legacy which helps alert drivers to pedestrians.

“Children cross here every day, especially on their way to school,” Mahingen said. “Never before have I seen people stop for children until this crosswalk was put here.”

Maurice’s family said they will keep honouring and remembering Baeleigh every year, continuing to draw on the support of so many.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices