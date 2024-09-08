Memorial walk held for 9-year-old Saskatoon girl killed by alleged impaired driver

Send this page to someone via email

Family and close friends of nine-year-old Baeleigh Maurice gathered at the intersection of 33rd St. W. and Avenue G in Saskatoon Sunday, to remember a young girl known for her smile and being a caring friend to others.

“Baeleigh had a lot of friends, and she touched the hearts of a lot of teachers within (her) school,” said Rhane Mahingen, her aunt.

Baeleigh was struck and killed by an alleged impaired driver as she was crossing the street on her scooter on Sept. 9, 2021. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver, Taylor Kennedy, was charged with impaired driving causing death. The matter is still before the provincial court.

Mahingen said the community support since the tragedy has been tremendous, with the walk now entering its third year. She added that dealing with grief is a day-to-day process, but the support from so many around them showed how much Baeleigh was loved.

“There’s always going to be this hole in your heart and some days it will be bigger and some days it will be smaller,” Mahingen said. “It’ll always remain there, but the support we’ve gotten from this community helps strengthen us.”

Maurice’s family fought to have a crosswalk signal installed at the intersection where she was struck, another part of Baeleigh’s lasting legacy which helps alert drivers to pedestrians.

“Children cross here every day, especially on their way to school,” Mahingen said. “Never before have I seen people stop for children until this crosswalk was put here.”

Maurice’s family said they will keep honouring and remembering Baeleigh every year, continuing to draw on the support of so many.