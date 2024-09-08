SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sask. PC Party and Sask. Buffalo Party consider forming coalition

By Kat Ludwig Global News
Posted September 8, 2024 9:00 am
Sask. PC Party and Sask. Buffalo Party consider forming coalition
WATCH: The Saskatchewan Progressive Conservative Party and the Saskatchewan Buffalo Party are in talks of forming a coalition for the upcoming election.
Two political parties are possibly joining forces for the upcoming provincial election.

The Saskatchewan Progressive Conservative Party and the Saskatchewan Buffalo Party are in talks about forming a coalition with the goal of recruiting more candidates and hopefully securing seats.

If the parties go ahead with the coalition and all goes well, both party leaders will consider a complete merger of the parties after the election is over.

Global News’ Katherine Ludwig has more on when the decision will be made.

Check out the video at the top of the page for the full story.

