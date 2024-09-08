Sask. PC Party and Sask. Buffalo Party consider forming coalition

See more sharing options

Two political parties are possibly joining forces for the upcoming provincial election.

The Saskatchewan Progressive Conservative Party and the Saskatchewan Buffalo Party are in talks about forming a coalition with the goal of recruiting more candidates and hopefully securing seats.

If the parties go ahead with the coalition and all goes well, both party leaders will consider a complete merger of the parties after the election is over.

