SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC United to run some candidates in election after all

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 5:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What led to the downfall of BC United?'
What led to the downfall of BC United?
University of the Fraser Valley Political Science Professor Hamish Telford discusses the collapse of the BC United Party and what it means for the BC NDP and BC Conservatives. – Aug 29, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia’s Official Opposition BC United party now says it will run some candidates in the Oct. 19 election, despite suspending its campaign last week to support the BC Conservative Party instead.

A letter to party members says despite last week’s suspension “we intend on running a select number of candidates” in the fall election.

Click to play video: 'More BC United candidates announce intentions'
More BC United candidates announce intentions

The letter says that’s to ensure that BC United, formerly the BC Liberal Party, remains a registered political party with Elections BC.

Story continues below advertisement

BC United does not say in which ridings the party will run candidates or how many candidates will seek election.

Click to play video: 'BC United MLAs blindsided by Kevin Falcon’s decision'
BC United MLAs blindsided by Kevin Falcon’s decision
Trending Now

Adam Wilson, BC United communications director, says in a statement running some candidates ensures the party name is available in future elections.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon announced last week he was withdrawing the party’s candidate nominations and instead urging support for the Conservatives to prevent a vote-split that would help the New Democrats win re-election.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices