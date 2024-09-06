BC United to run some candidates in election after all

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s Official Opposition BC United party now says it will run some candidates in the Oct. 19 election, despite suspending its campaign last week to support the BC Conservative Party instead.

A letter to party members says despite last week’s suspension “we intend on running a select number of candidates” in the fall election.

The letter says that’s to ensure that BC United, formerly the BC Liberal Party, remains a registered political party with Elections BC.

BC United does not say in which ridings the party will run candidates or how many candidates will seek election.

Adam Wilson, BC United communications director, says in a statement running some candidates ensures the party name is available in future elections.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon announced last week he was withdrawing the party’s candidate nominations and instead urging support for the Conservatives to prevent a vote-split that would help the New Democrats win re-election.