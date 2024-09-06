Man seriously hurt in North Vancouver shooting

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning shooting in North Vancouver on Friday has left one man in hospital.

North Vancouver RCMP said officers were called to the 700 block of East 29th Street around 2 a.m., to reports of multiple gunshots and a vehicle driving away.

Officers arrived to find the victim, a man in his 50s, with multiple injuries. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

“This unsettling incident appears to be a targeted shooting,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release.

“The active investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the North Vancouver RCMP Investigative Services Section. There is no threat to public safety.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video shot in the area at the time to contact RCMP at 604-985-1311.