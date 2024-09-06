Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Video link
Headline link
Crime

Man seriously hurt in North Vancouver shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 2:21 pm
1 min read
Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on April 9, 2015. View image in full screen
Police tape cordons off a crime scene in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, B.C., on April 9, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
An early morning shooting in North Vancouver on Friday has left one man in hospital.

North Vancouver RCMP said officers were called to the 700 block of East 29th Street around 2 a.m., to reports of multiple gunshots and a vehicle driving away.

IHIT issues plea to public to identify two North Vancouver shooting suspects

Officers arrived to find the victim, a man in his 50s, with multiple injuries. He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

“This unsettling incident appears to be a targeted shooting,” North Vancouver RCMP Const. Mansoor Sahak said in a media release.

“The active investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the North Vancouver RCMP Investigative Services Section. There is no threat to public safety.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has video shot in the area at the time to contact RCMP at 604-985-1311.

