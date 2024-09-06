Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Quebec to take soil samples from trucks headed to Kanesatake to fight illegal dumping

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 11:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec commits to spend $10B on greener economy by 2030'
Quebec commits to spend $10B on greener economy by 2030
RELATED - Quebec is committing to spend $10 billion of taxpayer’s money over the next five years in order to meet its 2030 emission reduction goals. The environment minister provided an update Tuesday on the government's sprawling climate plan.Global’s Dan Spector has the details – Jun 18, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec’s Environment Department is taking soil samples from trucks headed to the Mohawk community of Kanesatake as part of an effort to fight illegal dumping in the area.

The operation is underway this week in collaboration with provincial police, and a department spokesperson says it’s part of an “action plan” to reduce dumping of contaminated soil on the territory west of Montreal.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officials were in Kanesatake last week to inspect sites and collect soil samples along the shores of the Lake of Two Mountains, where residents say illegal dumping has been going on for years.

An Environment Department spokesperson says those samples are being analyzed and officials may inspect more trucks in the future.

Trending Now

Fines for illegal dumping could reach $1 million for an individual and $6 million for a company.

Story continues below advertisement

A group in the nearby town of Oka is holding a training session Sunday to teach residents how to conduct road checks of trucks headed to Kanesatake, to pressure the Quebec government to do more to fight the problem.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices