Police charge Winnipeg man, 40, after investigation into online luring of underage girl

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested Tuesday as part of an investigation into the sexual assault and exploitation of a teenage girl, police said.

The counter-exploitation unit began investigating in August after they heard allegations that an adult man had befriended an underage girl via social media and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is accused of contacting the victim online, under the pseudonym “Sam Rachen,” and exchanging alcohol and cash for sexual contact, police said.

Sanjay Phulchand Rathod now faces a charge of luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, as well as three counts of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate, and anyone who may have been in contact with the suspect is asked to call investigators at 204-986-4281 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).