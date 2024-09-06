Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge Winnipeg man, 40, after investigation into online luring of underage girl

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 6, 2024 11:47 am
1 min read
computer View image in full screen
User typing on computer keyboard. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man was arrested Tuesday as part of an investigation into the sexual assault and exploitation of a teenage girl, police said.

The counter-exploitation unit began investigating in August after they heard allegations that an adult man had befriended an underage girl via social media and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect is accused of contacting the victim online, under the pseudonym “Sam Rachen,” and exchanging alcohol and cash for sexual contact, police said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Sanjay Phulchand Rathod now faces a charge of luring a person under 18 by means of telecommunication, as well as three counts of obtaining sexual services from a person under 18.

Police said they’re continuing to investigate, and anyone who may have been in contact with the suspect is asked to call investigators at 204-986-4281 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canada’s Crime Severity Index higher in 2023 with increased child exploitation'
Canada’s Crime Severity Index higher in 2023 with increased child exploitation
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices