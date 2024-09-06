Menu

Crime

Jacob Hoggard seeking leave to appeal sex assault conviction to Canada’s top court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 6, 2024 10:47 am
1 min read
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is seeking leave to appeal his sexual assault conviction before Canada’s top court.

The Supreme Court of Canada website shows Hoggard filed a notice of application for leave to appeal earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal for Ontario says the Hedley frontman will be seeking bail at a hearing on Tuesday.

The Appeal Court last month upheld Hoggard’s conviction despite finding his trial should not have heard the evidence of a psychologist who testified on the neurobiology of trauma.

In its ruling, the court found the trial judge erred in admitting the expert’s evidence but corrected any potential misuse in speaking to the jury, and as such, no “substantial wrong or miscarriage of justice” occurred.

Hoggard was found guilty in June 2022 of sexual assault causing bodily harm against an Ottawa woman.

He was also found not guilty of the same charge and of sexual interference, a charge that refers to the sexual touching of someone under 16, in relation to a teenage fan.

He was later sentenced to five years behind bars, but was released on bail hours later.

Hoggard began serving his sentence when his appeal was dismissed.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

