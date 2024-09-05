Canadian PGA Tour star Adam Hadwin talks golf career at Synergy 8 charity tournament

Send this page to someone via email

One of the biggest days on the Saskatoon golf calendar teed off at The Willows Golf Club on Thursday, as the 15th annual Synergy 8 Drive for Kids tournament sponsored by Global Saskatoon got underway.

The event, which raises funds for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital Foundation, included a day of golf at The Willows and is followed up by a fundraising gala later in the evening at Prairieland Park.

Following good friend Nick Taylor who served as the celebrity guest in 2023, it was fellow PGA Tour veteran golfer Adam Hadwin visiting Saskatoon for the event and playing a handful of holes himself.

It was a special return to Saskatchewan for Hadwin who was born in Moose Jaw and has several connections back to the province.

“My mom was raised here in Saskatoon,” said Hadwin. “I still have family here, my parents are actually back here in Saskatoon now. So it’s been great to get back and see them, join such a great group in Synergy 8 and give back to this community.”

Hadwin recently wrapped up his 10th season on the PGA Tour, helping to drive a contingent of Canadian golfers at the highest level of the sport including Taylor, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes and Taylor Pendrith.

“It’s been 10 years now that I’ve been on tour,” said Hadwin. “I’ve never lost my card, never had to go back to Q-School, never had to fight for it back. It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment really.”

Hadwin caught up with Global Sports’ Scott Roblin to discuss his ties to Saskatchewan and the growth that he’s seen on his PGA Tour journey.