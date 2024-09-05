Woman charged with fraud for allegedly forging sick notes, death certificate: RCMP

A Nova Scotia woman is facing 50 fraud-related charges for allegedly forging sick notes and a death certificate to gain paid leave and donations, according to police.
RCMP said they responded to a fraud report on Aug. 15 involving a hardware store employee in Lower Sackville, outside Halifax.
“RCMP officers learned that between 2021 and August 2024 the employee forged sick notes and a death certificate to gain paid leave and donations from a fundraiser organized by co-workers following the fictitious death of a loved one,” police said in a Thursday release.
Get breaking National news
A 47-year-old woman from Dartmouth was arrested Aug. 28.
“Identification bearing five different names were found on her person, at the time of the arrest,” RCMP noted.
Police said they executed a search warrant at a Dartmouth home and seized multiple medical documents, mobile electronic devices, identification cards and an unsecured rifle.
According to RCMP, Alissa Kathryn MacGillivary, also known as Alexandra Ryan, of Dartmouth, has been charged with:
- Contravention of Storage Regulations (Unsafe storage of a firearm)
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized
- Fraud Under $5,000 (16 counts)
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (19 counts)
- Use or Possession of Forged Documents (20 counts)
- False Pretence
The accused was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.
- Georgia school shooting suspect interviewed by police for online threats in 2023
- Trial underway for French man accused of inviting dozens of men to rape his wife
- RCMP issue alert about armed man on the loose in the area around Burnt Church, N.B.
- Georgia teen charged with killing 2 students, 2 teachers in school shooting
Comments