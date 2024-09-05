Woman charged with fraud for allegedly forging sick notes, death certificate: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia woman is facing 50 fraud-related charges for allegedly forging sick notes and a death certificate to gain paid leave and donations, according to police.

RCMP said they responded to a fraud report on Aug. 15 involving a hardware store employee in Lower Sackville, outside Halifax.

“RCMP officers learned that between 2021 and August 2024 the employee forged sick notes and a death certificate to gain paid leave and donations from a fundraiser organized by co-workers following the fictitious death of a loved one,” police said in a Thursday release.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A 47-year-old woman from Dartmouth was arrested Aug. 28.

“Identification bearing five different names were found on her person, at the time of the arrest,” RCMP noted.

Police said they executed a search warrant at a Dartmouth home and seized multiple medical documents, mobile electronic devices, identification cards and an unsecured rifle.

Story continues below advertisement

According to RCMP, Alissa Kathryn MacGillivary, also known as Alexandra Ryan, of Dartmouth, has been charged with:

Contravention of Storage Regulations (Unsafe storage of a firearm)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Fraud Under $5,000 (16 counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (19 counts)

Use or Possession of Forged Documents (20 counts)

False Pretence

The accused was remanded into custody and was scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.