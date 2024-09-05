Menu

Canada

Quebec Premier François Legault to shuffle cabinet after ‘superminister’ steps down

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2024 12:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec cabinet minister Pierre Fitzgibbon says lack of motivation contributed to his resignation'
Quebec cabinet minister Pierre Fitzgibbon says lack of motivation contributed to his resignation
Quebec Economy and Energy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon is officially saying goodbye to politics. The premier's long-time friend and colleague held his final news conference on Wednesday at the CAQ's caucus in Rimouski. Fitzgibbon's resignation comes at a time when some of his major projects have yet to be completed. Global's Franca Mignacca reports.
Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to shuffle his cabinet later Thursday following the sudden departure of one of his most influential ministers.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, the “superminister” who held the economy and energy portfolios, stepped down Wednesday, saying he lost motivation to do his job.

Legault is scheduled to wrap up a caucus retreat Thursday in Rimouski, Que., where he will hold a news conference.

Then he’ll travel to Quebec City to announce who will replace Fitzgibbon.

Fitzgibbon’s replacement will inherit a major energy reform bill, hearings for which begin next week as the legislature reopens for the fall session.

In addition to economy and energy, Fitzgibbon also held the innovation portfolio and was the minister responsible for the Montreal region.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

