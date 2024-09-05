Quebec Premier François Legault to shuffle cabinet after ‘superminister’ steps down

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec Premier François Legault is expected to shuffle his cabinet later Thursday following the sudden departure of one of his most influential ministers.

Pierre Fitzgibbon, the “superminister” who held the economy and energy portfolios, stepped down Wednesday, saying he lost motivation to do his job.

Legault is scheduled to wrap up a caucus retreat Thursday in Rimouski, Que., where he will hold a news conference.

Then he’ll travel to Quebec City to announce who will replace Fitzgibbon.

Fitzgibbon’s replacement will inherit a major energy reform bill, hearings for which begin next week as the legislature reopens for the fall session.

In addition to economy and energy, Fitzgibbon also held the innovation portfolio and was the minister responsible for the Montreal region.