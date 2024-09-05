Ontario child-welfare groups housing kids in offices, trailers under probe

The Ontario ombudsman is opening an investigation into safety concerns about the practice of child welfare agencies housing young children and teens in motels and hotels, among others.

On Thursday, Ontario ombudsman Paul Dubé announced that he would be launching the investigation in light of several reports about children being inappropriately housed in hotels, motels, offices and trailers.

“We are aware of numerous incidents across the province of children being placed in these unlicensed settings, many of which have raised some serious concerns about their safety, privacy and comfort,” Dubé said.

This investigation comes months after the union representing the Children’s Aid Society workers first spoke out about what they called a “crisis” in the child-welfare sector over these housing concerns.

The ombudsman notes that children’s aid societies have indicated that they place children in these types of unlicensed settings – including spaces in their own offices – as a last resort, due to a lack of appropriate housing options.

This can especially be the case for young people with special needs or challenging behaviours, he notes in the release.

In addition to looking into the use of this practice by children’s aid societies, the investigation will look at the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services’ response to the practice.

“It is our intent to determine why this is happening and, if applicable, make recommendations to ensure the rights of these vulnerable young people are respected,” Dubé said.

In May, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) held a press conference about what was happening in the child-welfare sector, pointing to concerns about young people not receiving adequate care due to failures by the Ontario child-welfare system.

“Children’s Aid Society agencies have long relied on unlicensed placements as last resorts when foster homes and treatment facilities cannot be found,” the union said in a statement.

A survey conducted by the union found that the practice has become common, with children as young as two living in motels, hotels, short-term rentals and, in the most extreme examples, CAS offices.

With data from 20 out of 27 CUPE locals representing CAS workers, the survey found that all of the agencies have placed a child or youth in an unlicensed home at some point, with one agency at the time of the survey having eight children and youth in unlicensed homes, with one young person with autism living in the CAS office.

The survey also found that workers in nine agencies said that children placed in unlicensed homes do not receive necessary mental health treatment or social support.

In May, the NDP official Opposition critic for children, community and social services called out Premier Doug Ford’s Conservatives for letting down children after the survey came out, calling it “shocking” and “unconscionable.”

“Our system is broken,” MPP Monique Taylor said. “Years of mismanagement from Ford has starved agencies of resources and forced workers to make impossible choices for care – while our children pay the price.”

Global News reached out to the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies, the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services and the minister but did not hear back from them by the time of publication.

The ombudsman’s children and youth unit will investigate with the support of the special ombudsman response team.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the children and youth unit online by email at cy-ej@ombudsman.on.ca or at 1-800-263-2841.