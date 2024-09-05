Menu

Canada

Winnipeg police look to identify mystery woman found dead Aug. 10

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 5, 2024 9:40 am
1 min read
Winnipeg police hope the public can help them identify the woman seen in this sketch. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police hope the public can help them identify the woman seen in this sketch. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are hoping to identify a woman found dead on Main Street last month.

Police said they’ve had no luck identifying her through “numerous investigative avenues.”

The mystery woman is described as in her 20s or 30s and around five feet five inches tall, with a very thin build.

She had short, dark hair and brown eyes, as well as a mole above her left eye.

The unknown woman had this bag in her possession when her body was found, police say.
The unknown woman had this bag in her possession when her body was found, police say. Winnipeg Police Service

When she was discovered Aug. 10 in the 600 block of Main Street, police said, she was wearing a grey “Bench” hoodie, black socks and running shoes, and black pants with a bright yellow stripe down the side.

She also had a large, tan-coloured handbag and a blue Roots suitcase.

Police ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

