Winnipeg police look to identify mystery woman found dead Aug. 10

Winnipeg police are hoping to identify a woman found dead on Main Street last month.
Police said they’ve had no luck identifying her through “numerous investigative avenues.”
The mystery woman is described as in her 20s or 30s and around five feet five inches tall, with a very thin build.
She had short, dark hair and brown eyes, as well as a mole above her left eye.
When she was discovered Aug. 10 in the 600 block of Main Street, police said, she was wearing a grey “Bench” hoodie, black socks and running shoes, and black pants with a bright yellow stripe down the side.
She also had a large, tan-coloured handbag and a blue Roots suitcase.
Police ask anyone with information to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
