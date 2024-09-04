Post-shooting conduct shows accused’s guilt in Vancouver murder, Crown says

Send this page to someone via email

Closing arguments continued Wednesday at the trial of a man accused in a Vancouver gang shooting that claimed the life of an innocent teenager.

Kane Carter has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault in the January 2018 shooting.

The attack left gangster Kevin Whiteside and Coquitlam 15-year-old Alfred Wong dead. Wong was struck by a stray bullet while riding home from dinner in the back of his parents’ car.

On Wednesday, the Crown continued laying out its largely circumstantial case, using security video it alleges showed Carter in a burgundy van at the crime scene and describing his movements after the shooting.

Prosecutors also pointed to Carter’s conduct after the shooting, telling the jury he changed his phone number the next day, and bought a one-way flight to Ontario a few days later.

The Crown’s theory is that Carter was in Vancouver to kill Whiteside, who was himself allegedly there to kill Matthew Navas-Rivas, another gang rival.

Whiteside was shot dead on a sidewalk, while Navas-Rivas escaped the scene only to be killed in another shooting months later.

Two random vehicles were caught in the gang shooting, leaving Wong dead while another innocent victim was grazed by a bullet but survived.

The Crown claims the burgundy van at the crime scene is similar to a van found at Carter’s apartment in Surrey.

A bloody tissue and other DNA connected to the accused were found inside, along with three fired bullet casings.

The murder weapon was never recovered, and no witnesses saw the gunman pull the trigger.

Carter’s defence will make its closing arguments Thursday.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Catherine Wedge is expected to deliver her final instructions to the jury on Friday.