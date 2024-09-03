Reaction pours in to ‘absolutely shocking’ attack on Punjabi singer’s B.C. home

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of a Victoria suburb where a Punjabi music star’s home was targeted with gunfire this week says the attack was “absolutely shocking.”

A video of the attack, apparently from the perspective of the shooter, shows a pickup truck on fire outside the home, and a gloved hand firing multiple shots into the house with a handgun.

West Shore RCMP were called to the home in the 3000 block of Ravenwood Road in Colwood around 1:15 a.m. on Monday.

Colwood Mayor Doug Kobayashi said he’s since spoken to the officer in charge of the RCMP detachment.

“They basically confirmed that it is gang-related,” he told Global News.

“They suspected that 12-14 shots were fired and a car got burned and another one they tried to light up … and there was a resident inside the home.”

No one was hurt in the attack.

Dhillon posted a message on Instagram Monday night telling followers he and his people were safe.

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth called the attack “absolutely outrageous.”

Farnworth also appeared to link the incident to a string of extortion attempts, arsons and shootings plaguing the South Asian business community in B.C., Alberta and Ontario.

“What I can tell you is police are taking this very seriously, they are working very hard not only here in B.C. and Alberta and Ontario, but at the national level as well, where it is co-ordinated,” Farnworth said.

Police have announced arrests and charges in Edmonton and Ontario’s Peel Region in the extortion cases.

Just two arrests have been made in B.C., prompting frustration from some of the affected community about the apparent lack of progress.

Premier David Eby said Tuesday that cracking down on organized crime was a priority for his government.

“Which is why it’s so important that our government has ensured there is an integrated gang homicide team that we have funded and is being stood up to respond to violent gang-organized criminals that are threatening basic safety of people in residential neighbourhoods,” Eby said.

“People shouldn’t have to put up with this, and that’s why we are ensuring police have the resources to go after these guys.”

The singer, whose real name is Amritpal Singh Dhillon, made history at last year’s Juno Awards with its first Punjabi musical performance.

The performer is a major star in India and among its diaspora community, with his song Excuses becoming that nation’s most-streamed song on Spotify in 2022.

Police are looking for any video shot in the area of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway from Sooke Road to Bear Mountain Parkway between midnight and 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 2.