Nova Scotia’s Opposition Liberals promise free public transit if elected

Nova Scotia’s Opposition Liberals are promising to spend $65.6 million to make public transit free for riders across the province if they form the next government.
Leader Zach Churchill says the funding would eliminate existing transit fares, while helping to expand transit systems that could expect an increase in ridership.
Churchill says free transit could save daily commuters up to $1,080 a year, with seniors saving about $800 a year on a monthly pass.
He says the Liberal policy would help reduce carbon emissions, reduce traffic congestion and help people with the high cost of living.
Churchill made the announcement as the provincial legislature was set to resume with its fall sitting on Thursday.
Under Nova Scotia’s fixed election date legislation, voters must go to the polls no later than July 15, 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.
