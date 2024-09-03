Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia’s Opposition Liberals promise free public transit if elected

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2024 11:55 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Halifax Transit changing routes in response to growing population'
Halifax Transit changing routes in response to growing population
Related: Several Halifax Transit routes are changing, as the city works to balance the needs of its growing population. It’s making some of the moves to help ease overcrowding and redirect resources from routes with lower ridership. Skye Bryden-Blom reports. – Aug 26, 2024
Nova Scotia’s Opposition Liberals are promising to spend $65.6 million to make public transit free for riders across the province if they form the next government.

Leader Zach Churchill says the funding would eliminate existing transit fares, while helping to expand transit systems that could expect an increase in ridership.

Churchill says free transit could save daily commuters up to $1,080 a year, with seniors saving about $800 a year on a monthly pass.

He says the Liberal policy would help reduce carbon emissions, reduce traffic congestion and help people with the high cost of living.

Churchill made the announcement as the provincial legislature was set to resume with its fall sitting on Thursday.

Under Nova Scotia’s fixed election date legislation, voters must go to the polls no later than July 15, 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

