Kelowna senior shocked after dog was taken from her during evening walk

A Kelowna senior is asking for her dog to be returned after it was stolen in a bizarre incident Saturday night.

Pat Greyell took her dog Lulu for a walk around 9 p.m. along Royal Pine Drive when a car pulled up in front of her, the passenger got out and approached her.

“He said to me, ‘What is her name?’ I said ‘Lulu,'” Greyell explained.

“With that, he snapped off the leash, picked her up, ran about five feet, slammed the door and that car took off.”

Greyell said she attempted to stop the vehicle by hitting the car with her dog’s leash, but the two people got away with Lulu.

Lori Greyell, Pat’s daughter said she’s grateful her mother was left unharmed.

She is now putting up posts on social media with hopes of locating the one-year-old mixed breed pup.

“She only had (Lulu) for just over a month now, but she really bonded with her. Her last dog died about a year ago, so they finally got a new dog, and this happened,” said Lori Greyell.

Since the incident, area residents have expressed concern to Greyell about the safety of their pets.

“I’ve had quite a few texts, saying the same thing, ‘Don’t tell me I have to be wary and diligent walking my dog, watching everything,’ you just don’t think that,” said Greyell.

The incident has been reported to Kelowna RCMP.