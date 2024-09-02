Extreme danger: Amid deadly summer, Lynn Canyon debuts new multilingual signs

Send this page to someone via email

The District of North Vancouver has installed bold new multilingual signage in Lynn Canyon in a bid to curb injuries and deaths at the popular destination.

Every summer, locals and visitors flock to the park to use the trails, and in some cases, dip or jump into Lynn Creek.

But the waterway can take a deadly toll: at least 37 fatalities have been recorded since 1984.

Last week, a 17-year-old boy ignored signs and climbed past a broken fence, before losing his footing and falling to his death 150 feet below. In July, a man in his 20s died after jumping in the water at Twin Falls.

“It’s very fast-moving, powerful water and even a strong swimmer can easily be overcome,” North Shore Rescue team leader Scott Merriman said.

“There are cliffs which you can obviously fall off of and get stuck in that water, and once you’re in that water there’s a number of waterfalls.”

While there have long been warning signs in the area, the municipality is now expanding its efforts.

The eye-catching new red, black and white signs feature a skull and crossbones, warning of “extreme danger” in eight languages.

“The plan is to have it speak to more people,” District of North Vancouver Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Stewart said.

“We realized our signs before didn’t necessarily reach all the demographics that are visiting the canyon, and it’s making a clear picture of the warnings of the system and what not to do.”

Along with the messages in multiple languages, the signs posted in dangerous areas feature clear graphics telling people not to climb fences, swim or dive.

“It’s really a safe place if you abide by the rules,” Stewart added.

“Where we have come into issues and we have had some very severe issues this year with fatalities, is that people haven’t followed the signs or they have taken steps that maybe aren’t the smartest thing to do.”

Stewart said he’s personally responded to three fatal incidents in Lynn Canyon, all of which could have been avoided if the people involved had obeyed signage and stayed on the trails.