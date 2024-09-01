SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Blue Jays recall Eisert, De Los Santos from minors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2024 12:01 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert and infielder Luis De Los Santos from Triple-A Buffalo.

Both players will also be active for Sunday afternoon’s contest against the Minnesota Twins.

The Blue Jays entered Sunday 7 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the final American League wild-card spot.

Eisert, 26, is 4-2 with a 3.99 earned-run average along with two saves this season for Buffalo.

De Los Santos, 26, has six home runs and 16 RBIs in 43 games for Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

