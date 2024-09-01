Blue Jays recall Eisert, De Los Santos from minors

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert and infielder Luis De Los Santos from Triple-A Buffalo.
Both players will also be active for Sunday afternoon’s contest against the Minnesota Twins.
The Blue Jays entered Sunday 7 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the final American League wild-card spot.
Eisert, 26, is 4-2 with a 3.99 earned-run average along with two saves this season for Buffalo.
De Los Santos, 26, has six home runs and 16 RBIs in 43 games for Buffalo.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.
