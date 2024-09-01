Blue Jays recall Eisert, De Los Santos from minors

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert and infielder Luis De Los Santos from Triple-A Buffalo.

Both players will also be active for Sunday afternoon’s contest against the Minnesota Twins.

The Blue Jays entered Sunday 7 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the final American League wild-card spot.

Story continues below advertisement

Eisert, 26, is 4-2 with a 3.99 earned-run average along with two saves this season for Buffalo.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

De Los Santos, 26, has six home runs and 16 RBIs in 43 games for Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2024.