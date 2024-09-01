Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

A deadly storm sweeps through Japan and heavy rainfall could last for days

By Yuri Kageyama The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2024 9:47 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan as millions ordered to evacuate'
Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan as millions ordered to evacuate
WATCH: Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan as millions ordered to evacuate
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TOKYO (AP) — Tropical Storm Shanshan brought torrential rain Sunday to Japan ’s Shizuoka area southwest of Tokyo, as weather officials warned it would linger for several more days.

Shanshan had packed maximum winds of 65 kph (40 mph) when it made landfall Thursday, leaving six dead and landslides, flooded rivers, torn branches and scattered debris in its path. In southwestern Japan, people were busy cleaning up muddied homes and throwing out broken appliances.

One person was missing and 127 people were injured, according to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, which compiles reports from local governments.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Shanshan was traveling extremely slowly and barely moving Sunday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

It triggered rainfall in an extensive area, even in places not in its path, such as the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, according to the agency. Some homes became lopsided as roofs caved in, while vehicles passed through brown water.

Story continues below advertisement

Shanshan initially crept across the southwestern islands of Kyushu and Shikoku, then reached the main island of Honshu, meandering into coastal waters but later moving back onto land.

Trending Now

Landslide warnings were issued in parts of Hamamatsu and Izu cities in Shizuoka prefecture, 180 kilometers (110 miles) southwest of Tokyo, and Yokohama in Kanagawa, a port city near Tokyo, as well as at-risk spots in Tokyo.

People living in areas at risk for landslides were told to evacuate to local stadiums and community centers. Shanshan was expected to gradually move north Monday then out over the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said Shanshan was weakening, but another storm was developing near the Philippines, which could grow into a typhoon.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices