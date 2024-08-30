Menu

Crime

Crews comb Vancouver Island for man who vanished near Qualicum Beach

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 30, 2024 5:38 pm
1 min read
Jordan Kirchner. View image in full screen
Jordan Kirchner. Submitted
A large-scale search is underway on Vancouver Island for a missing man who was last seen west of Qualicum Beach.

Jordan Kirchner, 29, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Tuesday on Horne Lake Road between the Inland Island Highway and Horne Lake.

At the time, a friend saw him walking into a wooded area.

Multiple search-and-rescue teams from across the region and beyond have joined in the search effort.

“Lots of teams out today, lots of capabilities out in terms of tracking, rope rescues, swift water rescue, looking at some air assets, bringing in teams from all over Vancouver Island and we have some teams from the Lower Mainland starting to show up,” said Nick Rivers, with Arrowsmith Search and Rescue.

Kirchner is described as five feet 11 inches tall and about 166 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oceanside RCMP at 250-248-6111.

