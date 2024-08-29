One man dead after truck bursts into flames in corn field

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say one Manitoba man is dead after his car burst into flames in a corn field last weekend.

It happened Sunday morning in the RM of Emerson-Franklin, near Provincial Road 201 and Highway 59.

Mounties say a pickup truck hit the ditch on PR 201 and eventually entered the corn field before coming to a stop. Due to the heat from the vehicle, the corn stalks under the pickup truck ignited and the truck burst into flames.

The driver, a 58-year-old man from Steinbach, was found dead. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.