One man dead after truck bursts into flames in corn field

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 9:18 pm
One man dead after truck bursts into flames in corn field
RCMP say one Manitoba man is dead after his car burst into flames in a corn field last weekend.
RCMP say one Manitoba man is dead after his car burst into flames in a corn field last weekend.

It happened Sunday morning in the RM of Emerson-Franklin, near Provincial Road 201 and Highway 59.

Mounties say a pickup truck hit the ditch on PR 201 and eventually entered the corn field before coming to a stop. Due to the heat from the vehicle, the corn stalks under the pickup truck ignited and the truck burst into flames.

The driver, a 58-year-old man from Steinbach, was found dead. Police say the death does not appear to be suspicious.

