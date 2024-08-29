Menu

Canada

Residents near upcoming supportive housing project in Kelowna voicing concerns about safety

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 9:04 pm
2 min read
Safety concerns over North Kelowna planned housing project
Some residents of a North Kelowna neighbourhood say they're concerned about a planned transitional housing project for the area. As Victoria Femia reports, they say they found out about the plan when it was announced publicly.
Some residents of a North Kelowna, B.C., neighbourhood say they’re concerned about a transitional housing project planned for their area.

Mayor Tom Dyas and Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Monday that 60 units of supportive housing are coming to Appaloosa Road in Kelowna.

The development is for the city’s unhoused population, which will be a low-barrier, harm reduction model of care.

Some residents fear this development will turn into a wet facility, which allows the use of drugs and alcohol. The city, however, did not confirm how or if the units will be supervised.

“I think our biggest concern right now is that this is going to be a wet facility, with active drug use in our neighbourhood, so an increase in crime from that,” said Sol Tera Ranch resident Kelsey McCallen.

Residents living next to Kelowna supportive housing call for city’s help

The neighbourhood found out about the project when the rest of the public did, leaving residents frustrated with the lack of initial consultation.

“They come along and throw this saying it’s finalized without us having a say, they didn’t notify us that they were bringing that in and I think we had a right to know,” said Sol Tera Ranch resident Michael Johnson.

However, the issue isn’t supportive housing itself — nearby residents believe it doesn’t belong in residential areas.

“I feel like there’s other space within the city the other two locations are along the rail trail, and while we are close to the rail trail we felt there might be a better spot along the rail trail or somewhere else in the city,” said McCallen.

In a statement, the City of Kelowna said this site was chosen because it’s close to employment opportunities, outdoor amenities, and walking distance to transit.

The city added that it is trying to balance site locations across Kelowna.

The Appaloosa project is expected to be operational in January.

