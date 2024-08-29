Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Bighill back for Labour Day matchup

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are expected to have their leader on defence back in the lineup for their biggest game of the season so far.

Linebacker Adam Bighill practiced for the second straight day in their final session ahead of Sunday’s Labour Day Classic against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Bighill missed last week’s game with a hamstring injury. He was originally placed on the six-game injured list, but that was purely for salary cap reasons as Bighill never believed the injury was very serious.

“I knew right away it wasn’t that bad,” said Bighill. “I’ve had injuries where I’m like, okay, this is going to be awhile, you know. I knew that wasn’t going to be the case and just being more safe than not.”

Bighill has 46 tackles and one sack in nine games this season and they were just being cautious with the muscle injury.

“It’s a matter of being smart,” he said. “And doing the right thing, You know, playoff game, it’s totally different, right.”

The Riders won the first of their three meetings this season by 10 points back in mid-July, but they are seriously slumping now and haven’t won since that game, now winless in five straight contests.

First place will be on the line with the Riders holding a slim one point lead for top spot in the West Division.

Riders starting quarterback Trevor Harris missed their first meeting with an injury, but the veteran has been back in the lineup the past two games and will give the Bombers defence all they can handle.

“Trevor knows where he wants to go with the ball pretty damn quickly,” said head coach Mike O’Shea. “You got to make that difficult on him. But that in itself is difficult because he’s seen everything. He’s been very good for a very long time. You’re not fooling him.”

“He’s typically a very high completion percentage guy,” Bighill said. “Puts the ball in great locations for receivers to make plays. You know, savvy, he’s got probably the quickest release time in the CFL.”

Defensive back Nick Hallett sat out of Thursday’s practice with a hip injury. Offensive lineman Stanley Bryant missed a third straight day of practice with an illness after he had to be stretchered off the field in their last game, but the head coach indicated he’s still expected to play on Sunday.

The Bombers will have Friday off before departing for Regina on Saturday.