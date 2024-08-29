Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba premier says Jeremy Skibicki should stay behind bars for life

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2024 3:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg serial killer ‘can never be free again’, Kinew says as landfill search for slain Indigenous women looms'
Winnipeg serial killer ‘can never be free again’, Kinew says as landfill search for slain Indigenous women looms
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew provided an update on the plotted search for two slain Indigenous women in the Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg. The comments come one day after serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was handed four life sentences with no chance of parole. “This person can never be free again,” Kinew said.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says convicted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki should never see the light of day again as a free person.

Skibicki has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance of parole for 25 years, for killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg.

The four concurrent life sentences, and 25 years without parole eligibility, are the maximum penalty under law.

Kinew says Skibicki should never be free again, and any parole hearings in the future should take into account the impact the killings have had on family members and others.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal government used to have a law that allowed for consecutive sentences with longer parole ineligibility, but the Supreme Court of Canada struck it down two years ago.

The trial heard Skibicki targeted his victims at homeless shelters, then strangled or drowned them before disposing of their remains in garbage bins.

Story continues below advertisement

His lawyers said he should be found not criminally responsible due to mental illness but the judge rejected that argument.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg serial killer handed 4 life sentences'
Winnipeg serial killer handed 4 life sentences
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices