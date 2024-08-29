ALCDSB cuts ribbon on new Kingston school

Send this page to someone via email

Officials from the Algonquin Lakeshore Catholic District School Board celebrated the opening of St. Genevieve Catholic School Thursday morning.

The new west-end elementary school, which will serve students from kindergarten to Grade 8, adopts a ‘Learning Community’ model. This approach features ‘Learning Studios’ where students of different grades learn together.

Principal Laurie Day is familiar with the model, as she has experienced it during her previous role at St. Francis of Assisi.

“I actually had the experience of teaching there for the first two years, and then I was vice-principal there as well. This school is similar model, but it’s just it’s like 2.0. So it has the same idea with a few improvements that just are a little bit more conducive and facilitates learning just a little bit better.”

St. Genevieve Catholic School will officially welcome students on Wednesday.