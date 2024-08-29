Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

HandyDART strike back on, workers off the job starting Sept. 3: company

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 1:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Latest HandyDart contract offer rejected'
Latest HandyDart contract offer rejected
There's a lot of uncertainty again for people who depend on the HandyDart transit service. The service's unionized workers have rejected the latest contract offer and a 72-hour strike notice could be issued at any time. Andrea Macpherson has the latest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Drivers for Metro Vancouver’s HandyDART service are once again scheduled to go on strike, effective Sept. 3, according to the company that operates the service.

On Wednesday, members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 rejected what employer Transdev Canada had called an “improved and final offer” in the ongoing contract dispute.

On Thursday, Transdev said the union had issued notice of its intention to move to a full strike next Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver HandyDART strike on hold'
Metro Vancouver HandyDART strike on hold
Trending Now

The company said it was now focusing on strike preparation, and added that an essential service agreement with the union means cancer, renal and multiple sclerosis-related trips will still be provided during the strike.

Story continues below advertisement

Transdev said the rejected wage and benefit package offered parity with te Central Fraser Valley, which the union sought.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The union has said its key issue was staffing shortages, which were having impacts on both riders and drivers.

The union has been in negotiations with Transdev since last November.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices