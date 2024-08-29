HandyDART strike back on, workers off the job starting Sept. 3: company

See more sharing options

Drivers for Metro Vancouver’s HandyDART service are once again scheduled to go on strike, effective Sept. 3, according to the company that operates the service.

On Wednesday, members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1724 rejected what employer Transdev Canada had called an “improved and final offer” in the ongoing contract dispute.

On Thursday, Transdev said the union had issued notice of its intention to move to a full strike next Tuesday.

The company said it was now focusing on strike preparation, and added that an essential service agreement with the union means cancer, renal and multiple sclerosis-related trips will still be provided during the strike.

Transdev said the rejected wage and benefit package offered parity with te Central Fraser Valley, which the union sought.

The union has said its key issue was staffing shortages, which were having impacts on both riders and drivers.

The union has been in negotiations with Transdev since last November.