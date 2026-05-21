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Canada

Military helicopter flyover taking place in Edmonton during fallen EMS memorial

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted May 21, 2026 4:55 pm
1 min read
FILEL A CH-146 Griffon helicopter takes off during Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut on March 9, 2023. View image in full screen
FILEL A CH-146 Griffon helicopter takes off during Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut on March 9, 2023. Corporal Antoine Brochu, Assistant Deputy Minister (Public Affairs), Canadian Armed Forces Photo
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People in downtown Edmonton this upcoming Saturday afternoon can expect to see a military helicopter flying over the city.

A CH-146 Griffon helicopter from the Royal Canadian Air Force’s 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron is taking part in a memorial event at the Alberta legislature.

The third annual Alberta Fallen Paramedic Memorial ceremony is talking place on the south lawn of the legislature grounds (10800 97 Ave.), at the conclusion of National Paramedic Services Week.

The gathering begins at noon on May 23 and the ceremony starts at 1 p.m., and the Canadian Armed Forces says the flyover from the squad based at CFB Edmonton will take place sometime after that.

The chopper will operate at altitudes no less than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route, the military said.

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The CAF is giving a heads up on the flight activities, as they may generate unfamiliar noise and attract the attention of local residents.

A memorial for paramedics and other EMS staff who have died on the job, located at the Alberta legislature grounds. View image in full screen
A memorial for paramedics and other EMS staff who have died on the job, located at the Alberta legislature grounds. Credit: EMS Foundation

The event by the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Foundation honours members who have lost their lives in the line of duty, and will take place at a monument erected two years ago on the grounds.

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This year’s event will honour one new fallen member, as well as the 11 already on the monument.

The public is welcome to attend. It will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Service members in attendance are to wear their dress or duty uniform, while civilians are encouraged to dress in business casual.

The EMSF is a charitable organization dedicated to education, research, equipment purchases and prevention programs in Alberta communities.

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Click to play video: 'Royal Canadian Air Force marks 100 years with Edmonton flyover'
Royal Canadian Air Force marks 100 years with Edmonton flyover

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