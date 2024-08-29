Menu

Crime

Man killed in fight become Montreal’s 23rd homicide victim of the year

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 10:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Montreal man found dead after apparent fight in St-Michel neighbourhood'
Montreal man found dead after apparent fight in St-Michel neighbourhood
Montreal police say a conflict led to a man's death in the city's St-Michel neighbourhood. It's the city's 23rd homicide so far in 2024.
Montreal police launched an investigation after a man in his 50s was killed in a violent fight Wednesday.

The victim was found unconscious by police officers around 8 p.m. in the city’s St-Michel neighbourhood. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a conflict occurred between the man and another individual, who fled the scene. It’s not clear what led to the escalation.

An arrest was made early Thursday, according to an update by police. No details were provided about the suspect.

The case was transferred to the police department’s major crimes unit. Investigators were expected to speak to witnesses and forensic identification technicians were at the scene.

The man’s death marks the city’s 23rd homicide of the year.

— with files from ‘Global News Morning’ and The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

