Police ID man accused of killing Ontario real estate agent, arrest warrant issued

York Regional Police say they have issued a Canada-wide warrant in connection with a suspect wanted for first-degree murder of an Ontario real estate agent whose remains were found burned.

Police said the warrant has been issued for 47-year-old Zhixiong Marko Hu for the disappearance and murder of Markham, Ont. woman Yuk-Ying Anita Mui, 56.

On Aug. 9, Mui was reported missing by her family after they had not heard from her, police said. Police called the disappearance at the time “suspicious” because the woman, who spoke regularly with her family, had been unreachable for days.

Investigators said her white 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 Sport was found about eight kilometres from her home in the Finch and Warden avenues area in Toronto. Police have said it is unclear how her vehicle got there.

The day she went missing Mui was supposed to visit a large rural property on Vandorf Sideroad in Stouffville related to her real estate business, police said.

A few days following her disappearance, on Aug. 12, police said officers with the Ontario Provincial Police reported that burned human remains were found near Avro Arrow Road and Highway 400 in the Town of Parry Sound, more than 200 kilometres from where she went missing.

The human remains were positively identified by the coroner’s office as those belonging to Mui.

Last week, police said three teens — two 17-year-olds and one 16-year-old — were found to be in possession of Mui’s property, such as credit cards that were allegedly used at multiple locations in the Greater Toronto Area. They were charged with fraud and firearm-related charges.

A fourth suspect was then identified “as being involved in her disappearance,” police said, and the country wide warrant was issued for Hu. Police told Global News investigators believe Mui was at the property on Vandorf Sideroad for a real estate deal with Hu but they are still working to determine the exact relationship between Mui and Hu.

Police said investigators have seized two of Hu’s vehicles, a white 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van — a similar style vehicle police said last week was a vehicle of interest in the case and possibly used to transport Mui — and a grey 2021 Porsche Cayenne SUV.

View image in full screen Suspect wanted on Canada-wide warrant. Zhixiong Marko Hu, 47. Provided / York Regional Police

Anyone who may have seen these vehicles previously, or spot Hu, are asked to contact police.